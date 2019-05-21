× Cubs Game Notes For Tuesday vs. Philadelphia

*The Cubs’ No. 8 spot has the highest on-base percentage in the team’s lineup. The number eight is also big for the North Siders in this sense: they have scored an NL-high 36 eighth-inning runs in 2019.

*Bryce Harper has 44 walks in 41 career games against the Cubs. Since 2016, and including postseason contests, he has only one homer in 13 games at Wrigley Field.

*The Phils are 24-13 this season when Jean Segura plays, 4-6 when he does not.

*Jose Quintana made his first Wrigley Field start as a member of the Cubs just after the 2017 All-Star Game. Since the ’17 All-Star break, only one NL pitcher – Philly’s Aaron Nola (18) – has more home wins (15).