CHICAGO — Several people are reported injured after a serious crash involving a CTA bus on the South Side.

The accident happened just before 7 a.m. Tuesday on Ashland and 41st Street in the Back of the Yards, involving the No. 9 CTA bus and a SUV.

At least 11 people were transported to area hospitals. No details on the conditions of those transported.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

EMS Plan 1 44th and Ashland 11 total transports to various hospitals. pic.twitter.com/wTJjkfS1MH — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) May 21, 2019