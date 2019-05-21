Celine Dion sings dramatic ‘Baby Shark’ cover, recreates ‘Titanic’ scene in ‘Carpool Karaoke’

Celine Dion hopped in James Corden’s SUV for an all-new “Carpool Karaoke” and belted out some her most iconic songs, including a popular children’s song you may be familiar with.

As part of his Late Late Show primetime special on Monday, Corden took his popular segment on the road to Las Vegas where he picked up the famed Canadian singer.

Dion showed us her silly side, while proving that she can take any song, add her dramatic style, and make it sound amazing.

The duo karaoke’d some of the singer’s hits, and even recreated a scene from “Titanic.”

