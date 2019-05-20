White Sox Game Notes For Monday @ Houston

  • The White Sox have a 5.96 ERA at Guaranteed Rate Field but a 4.01 ERA on the road. That 1.95 difference is the second largest in MLB (road better) behind only the Rockies (2.70 difference).
  • The Astros lost to the Red Sox on Sunday, snapping what was already their second 10-game winning streak this season. They are the first team to have multiple 10+ game winning streaks before June 1st since the 1955 Dodgers, who won the World Series that season.
  • The Astros swept the season series against the White Sox last season, scoring 56 runs while holding the White Sox to 16 runs. Houston’s starters posted a 2.22 ERA against Chicago last season, while Chicago’s starters had an 8.00 ERA.
  • Tim Anderson collected three hits in the seventh spot of the lineup on Sunday – he is hitting .422 in that lineup position, best among all players with at least 10 games in the seventh spot.
  • George Springer has 17 home runs this season – the most home runs by an Astro before June 1 is Jeff Bagwell with 18 in 1996. All of his home runs have come in the leadoff spot – the only players in the last 100 years with as many home runs in the leadoff spot before June 1 are Mookie Betts in 2018 (17) and Brady Anderson in 1996 (20).
  • The White Sox are 15-0 when allowing three or fewer runs this season, the only team left in MLB that is undefeated in such games. However, they are 1-19 when scoring three or fewer runs, second worst behind the Rangers (0-11).
