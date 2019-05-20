Warm, humid tropical air on the way—multi-day 80-degree spell begins Wed; Tuesday showers to scatter late day then return with thunder & downpours on a warm front late Tue night; SSW winds extinguish lakeside cooling Wed through Fri
Spells of warmth increase next 2 weeks, but with interruptions; a jarring temp drop hits this evening with arrival of “NE” winds; 70s stage comeback Wed eve; chance for clusters of t-storms to grow in coming days—severe weather threatens mid-US Wed
Windy, wet late week storm’s rains raising new flood concerns; system’s “ENE” winds threaten sharp temp pullback; Tuesday’s sun/lighter wind speeds & Wed/Thu temp increase first are first on this week’s weather docket
Fickle spring weather continues this weekend
Rain’s fallen 12 of past 15 days and more’s ahead; scattered Wednesday rain—separated by dry hours—leads into thundery downpours later Wed. night; the Chicago area’s under a “marginal” severe weather risk
June-level warmth is possible later this week
Waves of drenching rain—some thundery—threatens flooding; forecasters keeping close eye on rising rivers; multi-model precip projections suggest 1 to 3” tallies loom; warmup to 70s Wed likely to be cut short by late-day “pneumonia front”
Flooding continues, but rivers are in a slow fall
Snow one day, 70 degrees 48 hours later? It’s a record
Warmer weekend. T-storms possible Sunday
Waterlogged! More rain on the way for Chicago area tonight through Thursday afternoon
Chicago Area Hydrologic River Stage/Flood Forecasts
Year’s warmest weather likely this week, with temps. in the 60s
41” makes this Chicago’s snowiest season of past 5; another 1-3” late Tuesday night into Wed morning; rain and 40s with next system Saturday—Feb’s final days & March ‘19’s open next week may find Chicago in frigid late-season arctic air