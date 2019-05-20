Vigil, mural honor slain pregnant Chicago teen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Dozens of people gathered at a vigil on Chicago's Southwest Side Sunday to remember 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez.

They gathered outside the home on West 77th Place where she was lured to last month. She was strangled and her unborn baby was cut from her womb

Prosecutors say Clarisa Figueroa called 9-1-1 the day Ochoa-Lopez disappeared. They say Figueroa reported she'd just had a baby who wasn't breathing.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Christ Hospital quickly determined Figueroa had not given birth.

Figueroa, her daughter and boyfriend have all been charged and are being held without bond.

A mural of Ochoa-Lopez was also painted over the weekend. You can view it at 16th Street and Newberry Avenue in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood.