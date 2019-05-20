Trial to begin for man accused of killing Skokie teen 27 years ago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A man accused of killing a teenager from Skokie 27 years ago stands trial Monday.

Robert Serritella of Park Ridge is 76 now. He is charged with strangling 15-year-old David Chereck.

Chereck went out to play video games one night in January of 1992, and did not return.

His body was found in Linne Woods Forest Preserve in Morton Grove.

Police didn't arrest Serritella until 2014 because it took that long to gather enough evidence.

Serritella, who is a convicted sex offender, has been in jail since his arrest. Prosecutors are expected to call two of his jail cellmates to testify at trial that he to them that he killed Chereck, the Chicago Tribune reports.