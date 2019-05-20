Dean is live in London this morning for the premiere of Rocketman starring Taron Egerton. He sat down with Egerton to find out more about the film and Egerton's friendship with Elton John. Egerton formed a strong bond with Elton John and sees him as a friend and mentor. That didn't stop him from sneaking into Elton John's kitchen at three in the morning. Rocketman opens in the United States on May 31.
Taron Egerton tells Dean how he got caught in Elton John’s kitchen
Dean live from the river Thames in London talking new film “Rocketman”
