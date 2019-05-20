On The Move After A Heart Attack

Jose has always loved to run- especially marathons. So when he suffered a heart attack, he was eager to get back on the move. Find out why cardiac rehab was key for him, and why it helps heart patients get back to their routines. We also learn more about the warning signs of a heart attack.
To Learn More About Swedish Covenant’s Cardiac Rehab Program: https://swedishcovenant.org/for-patients-and-visitors/medical-services/heart-care-chicago/cardiac-rehab-and-pulmonary-rehab/cardiac-rehabilitation