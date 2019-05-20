Lunchbreak: Brisket Tostadas with Tomato Mango Salsa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Eddie Nero from Big Ed’s BBQ

Big Ed’s BBQ

4030 Northpoint Blvd.

Waukegan, IL 60085

Event:

Big Ed’s BBQ 101 Class Saturday June 1st 1:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Recipes:

Brisket Tostadas with Tomato Mango Salsa

Recipe:

Brisket, corn tortillas, 2 mangos, 16 cherry tomatoes, 1 jalapeno (diced), ½ cup cilantro (minced), ¼ teaspoon of salt, ¼ teaspoon pepper, ½ cup extra virgin olive oil, juice of 1 lime

Directions:

Split the cherry tomatoes in half and place them in a medium size bowl. Peel and dice mangos into medium size pieces and add to the bowl with the cherry tomatoes. Add the remaining ingredients to the bowl mix well and let flavors marinate and come together. Using a skillet toast the tortillas on both sides until crispy. Slice the brisket, layer on the tostada and top with the mango salsa.

Big Ed’s Dry Rub

Recipe:

2 cups brown sugar

1/3 cup salt

1 cup paprika

¼ cup garlic powder

¼ onion powder

¼ chili powder

1 T cayenne pepper

1 T cumin

1 T black pepper

2 T dried parsley

Directions:

Mix ingredients together and use to season brisket. Cook brisket for 15 hours at 215 degrees.