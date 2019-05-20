Lori Lightfoot to be inaugurated as Chicago’s first openly gay, female African-American mayor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- History will be made Monday as Lori Lightfoot takes the oath of office as Chicago's 56th mayor.

Lightfoot is the first black woman and first openly LGBTQ+ person elected to the office. She’ll also assume the office with a resounding mandate after winning 74 percent of the vote and a majority in every ward.

The official swearing-in ceremony begins at 10:30 a.m. at Wintrust Arena where 8,000 free tickets have been given out.

City Clerk Anna Valencia and Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin will also take their oaths. It’s the first time all women will hold those citywide offices. All 50 alderman will take their oaths, as well.

The star of Chicago's Hamiliton, Miguel Cervantes, and the Chicago Gay Men’s Chorus are set to perform.

Lightfoot, who ran on a platform of ending corruption and Chicago's political machine, is wasting no time.

The first order of business for the 56-year-old former federal prosecutor and past head of the police board, will sign an executive order that will require city departments to lay out a plan that will end “aldermanic perogative.” That privilege gives alderman the final say on zoning and permits in their ward.

Following the ceremony, Lightfoot and her wife, Amy Eshleman, will host an open house on the 5th floor of City Hall. The public is invited to attend from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.