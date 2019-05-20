Good Samaritan in a tux: Suburban teen leaving prom stops to help driver involved in crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. — Social media helped track down a good Samaritan who was leaving his high school prom and stopped to help a driver in distress.

Jake Largo was driving near Barrington Road and Golf Road around 11:15 p.m. Saturday when his car was hit. The car flipped over and Largo was stuck inside.

He said a number of people who passed by attempted to help him out of the car.

One, in particular, caught his attention.

“He was wearing a tuxedo,” Largo said.

Largo was on his way to pick up his wife Keri, who was chaperoning the prom at Hoffman Estates High School

“If you saw the car it didn’t look like anyone could survive it,” she said. “It was totally mangled up.”

Keri Lago posted online to try and find that student who helped at the scene.

They found him and Monday, the couple put a name to a familiar face, Stefan Knappik. Knappik is a student at Keri Lago’s school.

“We just talked and I said ‘Thank you,’” Jake Largo said. “My kids made some thank-you cards for him. It was nice to know it was his prom night and he’s out saving lives.”