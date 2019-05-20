FeedonThis: Who takes the throne in Chicago sports?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - As big fans of the show, you'd see references to "Game of Thrones" a number of times over the years on Sports Feed.

So when the last episode hit the air on Sunday night, Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman had some thoughts about it.

Since the episode aired after the show, the guys decided to talk about who would be on the Chicago sports throne along with other comparisons to the show as well.

That segment is part of #FeedonThis from Sunday's program, and you can see who the guys picked for what category by clicking on the video above.