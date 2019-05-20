Family of slain pregnant teen seeks answers from hospital where stolen baby was brought

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — As authorities continue to investigate the brutal murder of 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, her family is seeking answers from the hospital where her baby was taken after he was cut from her womb.

Police said the baby suffered severe brain damage from a lack of oxygen.

A family spokesman said the baby opened his eyes for the first time Sunday, but it’s not clear what that means for his prognosis.

The family met with hospital officials Monday to talk about his condition. They also discussed concerns the family has about why hospital officials didn’t try to determine sooner who gave birth to the infant.

Prosecutors said Clarisa Figureoa, 46, and her daughter, Desiree Figueroa, lured Ochoa-Lopez to their home on April 23 with the promise of free baby clothes and a stroller. Prosecutors said they strangled Lopez and cut the baby from her womb. Figureoa then claimed to have given birth to the baby boy, but once at the hospital, the staff realized after an examination she showed no signs of even being pregnant, much less having given birth.

It wasn’t until two weeks later, when Chicago police showed up at the hospital to inquire about the baby, that hospital officials contacted Department of Children and Family Services. State law requires hospitals to report any concerns it has about abuse or neglect.

Christ Hospital released a statement Monday that said:

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Ochoa-Lopez family. Our top priority is to provide the safest and highest quality care for the patients and communities we serve. Out of respect for patient privacy and in compliance with federal and state regulations, we are unable to provide comment. We continue to cooperate with local authorities.

A spokesman with the Illinois Department of Public Health said if it’s found the hospital violated state or federal law, it could be cited with a violation and be required to take corrective action. The spokesman could not say if any investigations have been opened.