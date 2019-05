Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Director Gail Mancuso grew up in Melrose Park, IL and was a big fan of Bozo. When she was a kid, she was picked to play the grand prize game, but was too shy. Today she had a second chance to play. She also was on set with Larry and Robin to talk about her new film A Dog's Journey, her passion for dogs, and growing up in Chicago. Mancuso won two Emmy awards and directed television shows including Rosanne and Gilmore Girls.

A Dog's Journey is in theaters now.