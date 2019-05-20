Dean live from the river Thames in London talking new film “Rocketman”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dean is in London for the premiere of Rocketman, a biographical musical fantasy detailing musician Elton John's breakthrough years. Dean sits down with the star of the film Taron Egerton who puts his own spin on his portrayal of Elton John. Egerton describes his distinct acting style and the movie's reception at the Cannes Film Festival. Rocketman opens in the United States on May 31.