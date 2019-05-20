Cubs Game Notes For Monday vs. Philadelphia

Posted 2:22 PM, May 20, 2019, by
  • The Phillies swept the Rockies in three games at home directly following a 3-1 home series loss versus the Brewers. Philadelphia posted a .355 on-base percentage and a .457 slugging percentage against Colorado after being limited to marks of .275/.328 versus Milwaukee.
  • The Cubs took two of three in Washington, salvaging a 3-3 split on their road trip. Since being swept by the Braves from April 1-3, the Cubs have gone 8-2 versus NL East teams, outscoring opponents 56-29 in those 10 games.
  • Chicago went 4-2 versus Philadelphia last season, winning both series between the teams, 2-1. The Phillies have gone 2-8 at Wrigley Field since 2016, with both of those wins coming in series-opening games.
  • Bryce Harper has homered in back-to-back games and is slashing .350/.381/.800 with six RBI during his current five-game hitting streak. In the five games prior, Harper slashed .125/.364/.125 with zero RBI.
  • Right-handed hitting Willson Contreras has picked up at least one hit versus right-handed pitching in five straight games. He is hitting .343 against righties this season, the highest mark by any right-handed hitter in the National League, and second highest in MLB behind Tim Anderson (.360, min. 100 PA).
  • Jake Arrieta has a 2.31 ERA in 59 career starts at Wrigley Field. This is the second-lowest ERA at Wrigley all-time, higher than only Hippo Vaughn’s 2.18 mark (min. 50 games started).
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.