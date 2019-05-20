Cubs Game Notes For Monday vs. Philadelphia
- The Phillies swept the Rockies in three games at home directly following a 3-1 home series loss versus the Brewers. Philadelphia posted a .355 on-base percentage and a .457 slugging percentage against Colorado after being limited to marks of .275/.328 versus Milwaukee.
- The Cubs took two of three in Washington, salvaging a 3-3 split on their road trip. Since being swept by the Braves from April 1-3, the Cubs have gone 8-2 versus NL East teams, outscoring opponents 56-29 in those 10 games.
- Chicago went 4-2 versus Philadelphia last season, winning both series between the teams, 2-1. The Phillies have gone 2-8 at Wrigley Field since 2016, with both of those wins coming in series-opening games.
- Bryce Harper has homered in back-to-back games and is slashing .350/.381/.800 with six RBI during his current five-game hitting streak. In the five games prior, Harper slashed .125/.364/.125 with zero RBI.
- Right-handed hitting Willson Contreras has picked up at least one hit versus right-handed pitching in five straight games. He is hitting .343 against righties this season, the highest mark by any right-handed hitter in the National League, and second highest in MLB behind Tim Anderson (.360, min. 100 PA).
- Jake Arrieta has a 2.31 ERA in 59 career starts at Wrigley Field. This is the second-lowest ERA at Wrigley all-time, higher than only Hippo Vaughn’s 2.18 mark (min. 50 games started).