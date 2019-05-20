× Chill lingers, but a big warm-up is on the way

East winds are to strengthen on Tuesday as a powerful storm system churns across the Plains. Temperatures will remain at a level more typical of mid-April due to clouds and flow off Lake Michigan. On Monday, the lake surface temperature was only 37 degrees at the mid-lake buoy east of Kenosha. Spotty light showers are also expected, adding to what has been a damp May. Officially, rain has been observed on 14 of the month’s first 20 days. One benefit derived from the sub-normal temperatures is that it has pushed drenching thunderstorms out of our area for now. The storm to our southwest spawned tornadoes, flash floods and damaging hail from west Texas to southern Missouri. On Tuesday, the threat of severe weather is forecast to spread as close as west central Illinois. By Wednesday, warm air is expected to sweep across our area as winds turn southwest, raising temps 25 to 30 degrees.