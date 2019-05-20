Chicago Area Hydrologic River Stage/Flood Forecasts

Most rivers across the Chicago area are in a slowly falling mode, although minor rises are occurring on a few segments. anticipated rains on Tuesday and then later in the week could cause changes in forecasts, but currently Minor Flooding on the Illinois River at LaSalle and the Kankakee River at Shelby is expected to continue and a Flood Advisory is in effect at Ottawa on the Illinois River.

Rivers in or forecast for flood and those under an Advisory are denoted in light green on the headlined map.

Following is the latest Hydrologic Summary prepared by the Chicago National Weather Service:

Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Mon May 20 2019

Location             Flood    Stage  Time      24-hr   Flood
                     Stage    Today            Change Forecasts

North Branch Chicago River
Chicago (Pulaski Road 18.0    11.70  07 AM Mon  -0.03



Des Plaines River
Russell                7.0     4.26  06 AM Mon  -0.14
Gurnee                 7.0     4.46  06 AM Mon  -0.31
Lincolnshire          12.5     8.86  07 AM Mon  -0.35
Des Plaines           15.0    10.58  07 AM Mon  -0.48
River Forest          16.0     7.74  07 AM Mon  -0.86
Riverside              7.5     4.21  07 AM Mon  -0.40

Fox River
Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5     8.97  06 AM Mon  -0.22
Montgomery            13.0    12.67  07 AM Mon  -0.13
Dayton                12.0    10.69  07 AM Mon  -0.71

East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook           19.5    16.85  07 AM Mon  -0.79

West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville           11.5     8.37  07 AM Mon  -0.29

Du Page River
Plainfield            12.0     8.26  07 AM Mon  -0.49
Shorewood              6.5     3.90  07 AM Mon  -0.30



Iroquois River
Rensselaer            12.0     5.87  06 AM Mon  -0.14
Foresman              18.0     9.93  07 AM Mon  -0.56
Chebanse              16.0     6.58  07 AM Mon  -0.58
Iroquois              18.0    10.13  07 AM Mon  -0.56

Sugar Creek
Milford               18.0     6.19  07 AM Mon  -0.54

Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge          10.0     8.50  07 AM Mon   0.15
Kouts                 11.0     9.21  07 AM Mon   0.13
Shelby                 9.0     9.79  07 AM Mon  -0.09 MINOR
Momence                5.0     3.67  07 AM Mon  -0.06
Wilmington             6.5     3.20  07 AM Mon  -0.16

Thorn Creek
Thornton              10.0     4.04  05 AM Mon  -1.11



Little Calumet River
Dyer                  12.0     2.86  07 AM Mon  -0.15

Munster               12.0     6.84  07 AM Mon  -0.84
South Holland         16.5     8.39  07 AM Mon  -1.82

Mazon River
Coal City             12.0     5.31  07 AM Mon  -1.48

Vermilion River
Pontiac               14.0     4.81  07 AM Mon  -0.42
Leonore               16.0     9.06  07 AM Mon  -0.89

Upper Illinois River
Morris                16.0    10.11  07 AM Mon  -0.29
Ottawa               463.0   461.52  06 AM Mon   0.00 ADVISORY
La Salle              20.0    24.47  07 AM Mon   0.14 MINOR

S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb               10.0     5.08  07 AM Mon  -0.57

Kishwaukee River
Belvidere              9.0        M  M              M
Perryville            12.0     8.16  06 AM Mon   0.14

Pecatonica River
Shirland              12.0     9.26  07 AM Mon   0.02

Rock River
Rockton               10.0     6.67  06 AM Mon  -0.20
Latham Park           9.0        M  M              M
Rockford (Auburn St)   6.0     3.01  07 AM Mon  -0.07
Byron                 13.0     9.63  07 AM Mon   0.09
Dixon                 16.0    11.80  06 AM Mon   0.14
