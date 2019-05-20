Chicago Area Hydrologic River Stage/Flood Forecasts
Most rivers across the Chicago area are in a slowly falling mode, although minor rises are occurring on a few segments. anticipated rains on Tuesday and then later in the week could cause changes in forecasts, but currently Minor Flooding on the Illinois River at LaSalle and the Kankakee River at Shelby is expected to continue and a Flood Advisory is in effect at Ottawa on the Illinois River.
Rivers in or forecast for flood and those under an Advisory are denoted in light green on the headlined map.
Following is the latest Hydrologic Summary prepared by the Chicago National Weather Service:
Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Mon May 20 2019
Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Flood
Stage Today Change Forecasts
North Branch Chicago River
Chicago (Pulaski Road 18.0 11.70 07 AM Mon -0.03
Des Plaines River
Russell 7.0 4.26 06 AM Mon -0.14
Gurnee 7.0 4.46 06 AM Mon -0.31
Lincolnshire 12.5 8.86 07 AM Mon -0.35
Des Plaines 15.0 10.58 07 AM Mon -0.48
River Forest 16.0 7.74 07 AM Mon -0.86
Riverside 7.5 4.21 07 AM Mon -0.40
Fox River
Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5 8.97 06 AM Mon -0.22
Montgomery 13.0 12.67 07 AM Mon -0.13
Dayton 12.0 10.69 07 AM Mon -0.71
East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook 19.5 16.85 07 AM Mon -0.79
West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville 11.5 8.37 07 AM Mon -0.29
Du Page River
Plainfield 12.0 8.26 07 AM Mon -0.49
Shorewood 6.5 3.90 07 AM Mon -0.30
Iroquois River
Rensselaer 12.0 5.87 06 AM Mon -0.14
Foresman 18.0 9.93 07 AM Mon -0.56
Chebanse 16.0 6.58 07 AM Mon -0.58
Iroquois 18.0 10.13 07 AM Mon -0.56
Sugar Creek
Milford 18.0 6.19 07 AM Mon -0.54
Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge 10.0 8.50 07 AM Mon 0.15
Kouts 11.0 9.21 07 AM Mon 0.13
Shelby 9.0 9.79 07 AM Mon -0.09 MINOR
Momence 5.0 3.67 07 AM Mon -0.06
Wilmington 6.5 3.20 07 AM Mon -0.16
Thorn Creek
Thornton 10.0 4.04 05 AM Mon -1.11
Little Calumet River
Dyer 12.0 2.86 07 AM Mon -0.15
Munster 12.0 6.84 07 AM Mon -0.84
South Holland 16.5 8.39 07 AM Mon -1.82
Mazon River
Coal City 12.0 5.31 07 AM Mon -1.48
Vermilion River
Pontiac 14.0 4.81 07 AM Mon -0.42
Leonore 16.0 9.06 07 AM Mon -0.89
Upper Illinois River
Morris 16.0 10.11 07 AM Mon -0.29
Ottawa 463.0 461.52 06 AM Mon 0.00 ADVISORY
La Salle 20.0 24.47 07 AM Mon 0.14 MINOR
S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb 10.0 5.08 07 AM Mon -0.57
Kishwaukee River
Belvidere 9.0 M M M
Perryville 12.0 8.16 06 AM Mon 0.14
Pecatonica River
Shirland 12.0 9.26 07 AM Mon 0.02
Rock River
Rockton 10.0 6.67 06 AM Mon -0.20
Latham Park 9.0 M M M
Rockford (Auburn St) 6.0 3.01 07 AM Mon -0.07
Byron 13.0 9.63 07 AM Mon 0.09
Dixon 16.0 11.80 06 AM Mon 0.14