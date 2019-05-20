× Chicago Area Hydrologic River Stage/Flood Forecasts

Most rivers across the Chicago area are in a slowly falling mode, although minor rises are occurring on a few segments. anticipated rains on Tuesday and then later in the week could cause changes in forecasts, but currently Minor Flooding on the Illinois River at LaSalle and the Kankakee River at Shelby is expected to continue and a Flood Advisory is in effect at Ottawa on the Illinois River.

Rivers in or forecast for flood and those under an Advisory are denoted in light green on the headlined map.

Following is the latest Hydrologic Summary prepared by the Chicago National Weather Service: