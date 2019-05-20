Celebrity impressions with Frank Caliendo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Comedian and impressionist Frank Caliendo does his best, quick celebrity impressions at WGN. Caliendo is well known for his impressions of Morgan Freeman, Dr. Phil, Al Pacino, Robin Williams, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama, just to name a few. After completing a 10-year run on the FOX NFL Sunday Pregame show, he recently joined the cast of the Sunday NFL Countdown. Caliendo also has comedy specials that run regularly on TBS and Comedy Central and is a regular on the talk show circuit.

Check out his website http://www.frankcaliendo.com/ for tour information and his podcasts.