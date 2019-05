Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Ill. — Kane County officials are investigating after a man’s body was found in a ditch near a toll plaza Monday.

Police responded to the westbound side of I-88 near the Aurora toll plaza and Illinois Route 25 around noon for reports of a body in the ditch.

Upon arrival, police determined the person was dead.

The man’s body was removed and the investigation is ongoing.

No other information was provided.