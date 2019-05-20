Bathroom graffiti a source of inspiration thanks to elementary school teachers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST CHICAGO, Ill. — A bathroom wall is the last place most would look for inspiration, but teachers at Turner Elementary are proving even bathroom graffiti can be used for good.

"When I first entered, I was amazed," third grader Ander Huerta said. "I didn't even know what to say."

Over the weekend, teachers covered every wall and stall of the school's bathrooms with colorful, uplifting messages.

"We just wanted to brighten their day and inspire them," teacher Mary Donnellan said. "It turned out to be one of the best days I ever had."

Students say they were even more shocked when they saw their teacher's names at the bottom.

"We were like.. who did this?" third grader Jocelyn Gomez said. "Then we saw the names and were like... it was the teachers!"

The bathrooms are now the talk of the school.

"It was really important to us that these kids have that message, that we care about them and they can be successful in anything they pursue," Principal John Rodriguez said.

Most of the messages were written in both English and Spanish to cater to the dual-language student body.

"Seeing the words makes me feel like everybody is a hero, including myself," Huerta said.