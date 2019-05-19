Vienna Beef recalls over 2,000 pounds of hot dogs over concerns they may contain metal

Hot dogs are packaged for retail at the Vienna Beef factory June 4, 2005 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — Vienna Beef is recalling over 2,000 pounds of beef franks over concerns they could be contaminated with metal, the USDA announced Saturday.

The recall includes Vienna Beef’s “Skinless Beef Frankfurters,” which were shipped to food service locations in Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin. The recall was issued after an establishment discovered metal in some of the franks, according to the USDA, although the agency says there have been no reported injuries or illnesses at this time.

Products covered by the recall were produced on May 2, 2019, and include the following numbers on their labels:

  • 10-lb. cases containing “SKINLESS BEEF FRANKFURTERS 6” 8’s 10#” with case code 013180 and package code 9122 represented on the label.
  • 10-lb. cases containing “SKINLESS BEEF FRANKFURTERS 6” 11’s 10#” with case code 013312 and package code 9122 or 9123 represented on the label.
  • 10-lb. cases containing “SKINLESS BEEF FRANKFURTERS 7” 9’s 10#” with case code 013490 and package code 9122 or 9123 represented on the label.

Any recalled products should be thrown away or can be returned to where they were purchased, according to the USDA.

