× Two cool days then a warmup with showers

The beginning of the work week will start with two days having well below normal temperatures. A warmup begins Wednesday with the high reaching above normal temperature in the upper 70’s. While the week is not likely to see a day that is a complete washout, hit and miss showers and scattered thunderstorms are possible through the week.

A strong low pressure system in the western plains will bring a moderate risk for severe weather to Oklahoma and northern Texas today into early Tuesday. Hail up to 2 inches in diameter is possible with tornadoes and winds in excess of 80 mph also possible. Areas that may be affected are also under a flash flood watch through Tuesday afternoon. By contrast, North Dakota and large portions of South Dakota and Minnesota are under a frost advisory this morning.