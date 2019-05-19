Sunday Brunch: Wild Ramps Soup

CHICAGO — Chef Elio Romero from Chef’s Station in Evanston showed how to make Wild Ramps Soup.
Ramps are a wild onion that grow during the Spring in the U.S. They’re sometimes referred to as wild leeks and taste like a balanced mixture of garlic and onion. They’re pungent and scarce.
Chef's Station offers a quaint atmosphere and a unique spin on Contemporary American Cuisine. Relaxed restaurant with classic American dishes, full wine and cocktail selection and outdoor seating.
Chef’s Station
915 Davis
Evanston, IL 60201
(847) 570-9821
www.chefs-station.com
Wild Ramps Bisque
Ingredients
4 cups ramps (including the green tops, chopped)
4 tablespoon unsalted butter
4 cups Yukon potatoes (diced)
6 cups chicken broth
2 cup heavy cream
Salt (to taste)
Freshly ground black pepper (to taste)
PREPARATION
1. In a large skillet Add Butter, ramps and potatoes to in the skillet. Sauté on medium-low heat until the ramps are tender.
2. Stir in chicken broth, bring to a boil, reduce the heat, and simmer until the potatoes are tender.
3. Stir in the heavy cream and heat thoroughly without boiling. Add salt and pepper to taste.
4. For a chunky soup, leave as is or blend a portion of the vegetables and return to the broth. If a velvety smooth soup is desired, pour the entire contents into a blender or food processor and purée until thick and smooth.
5. Serve hot or cool to room temperature, cover, and chill thoroughly to serve cold as you would a vichyssoise