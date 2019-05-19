× A few widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms moving east through the Chicago area this afternoon

A few widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are developing along and ahead of a cold front approaching Chicago from the west this Sunday afternoon – individual cells are moving rapidly northeast, and strongest storms could produce small hail and wind gusts in excess of 40 mph.

As the frontal boundary moves through Chicago about mid-afternoon, it will reach a more unstable portion of our area (generally south and east of Chicago) that could produce a few strong to severe storms before the front moves farther east into Indiana. That area the National Storm Prediction Center has designated as having a Slight Risk for severe thunderstorms (yellow-shaded area on the severe weather outlook map below).

Showers and thunderstorms will end as the cold front passes through a given location, winds shifting more westerly with drier lower-dew point air then feeding into the area on the leading edge of high pressure.

Latest Regional Weather Radar Mosaic…