A few widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms moving east through the Chicago area this afternoon

Posted 1:14 PM, May 19, 2019, by

A few widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are developing along and ahead of a cold front approaching Chicago from the west this Sunday afternoon – individual cells are moving rapidly northeast, and strongest storms could produce small hail and wind gusts in excess of 40 mph.

As the frontal boundary moves through Chicago about mid-afternoon, it will reach a more unstable portion of our area (generally south and east of Chicago) that could produce a few strong to severe storms before the front moves farther east into Indiana.  That area the National Storm Prediction Center has designated as having a Slight Risk for severe thunderstorms (yellow-shaded area on the severe weather outlook map below).

Showers and thunderstorms will end as the cold front passes through a given location, winds shifting more westerly with drier lower-dew point air then feeding into the area on the leading edge of high pressure.

Latest Regional Weather Radar Mosaic…

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.