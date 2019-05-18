Vigil held after prosecutors reveal new details in pregnant teen’s murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - There has been an outpouring of support for the family of 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez.

On Friday, dozens of people gathered outside the home where she was killed and her child cut from her womb.

Flowers, balloons and candles now fill the lawn of the home in the 4100 block of W. 77th Place in the Scottsdale neighborhood.

Three people are charged in her murder.

46-year-old Clarisa Figueroa is said to be the mastermind behind the attack, soliciting the help of her boyfriend, 40-year-old Piotr Bobak, and her 24-year-old daughter Desiree.

Prosecutors say seven months ago, Clarisa Figueroa started talking about being pregnant on social media, despite her neighbors saying she had her tubes tied.

Investigators say Figueroa and Ochoa-Lopez met in a Facebook group for moms.

Figueroa is accused of luring the pregnant mother to her home with the promise of exchanging baby items.

Prosecutors say once she got there, she strangled her with a cable and had her daughter help.

Investigators say the mother and daughter then cut the baby boy from Ochoa Lopez's womb with a butcher knife.

They didn't call 911 until too late. The boy, Yadiel Yovany Lopez, remains hospitalized on life support and is in grave condition, with no brain activity.

Clarisa and Desiree Figueroa are both charged with first-degree murder and aggravated battery of a child causing permanent disability.

Bobak is charged with helping to conceal the death.

Investigators say he was cleaning a rug with bleach when they arrived.

Prosecutors say Desiree Figueroa is four months pregnant.