Video shows kids driving utility vehicles on Dan Ryan Expy.

Note: The video has no audio for the first nine seconds. Credit: Omar Orozco

CHICAGO — Video circulated on social media Saturday of children driving utility vehicles on the Dan Ryan Expy.

In the videos, boys who appear to be about 10 years old can be seen driving UTVs on the expressway, switching lanes and heading down the shoulder. A man inside another vehicle captured footage. He can be heard yelling, "What are you doing, man?" to the kids.

Illinois State Police Sgt. Jacqueline Cepeda said the Chicago district received one call that someone was driving a golf cart on the expressway. Troopers went to the location, but the vehicle was gone when police arrived.

No other information was immediately available.