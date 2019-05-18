× Risk of Severe Storms this afternoon into the overnight hours

Warmer more humid air will follow a warm front as it pushes north through the Chicago area today. Winds will shift to the south behind the frontal boundary and temperatures will rise into the 80s this afternoon. Dew points will also rise into the 60s, signifying the increase in moisture/humidity and a destabilizing air mass.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to build across our area this afternoon into the evening hours, strong and potentially severe storms may develop, especially in westernmost sections. Note on the headlined map the Slight (yellow-shaded) to Marginal Risk (green-shaded) covers northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana. More widespread severe weather is expected farther west in Iowa.

Note the greatest risk for Excessive flood-producing rainfall (map below) is centered over Iowa, but extends into northern Illinois. Storms should continue tonight into Sunday, as a cold front approaches from the west and moves through our area Sunday. Note below the Risk of Severe Storms continues Sunday over northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana. Storms should end from the west as the cold front moves east later Sunday.

Excessive Rainfall Outlook..

Severe Weather outlook Sunday…