Man charged in disappearance of Zion army veteran
Zion, Il – – Zion Police and the Lake County Sheriff’s office say they’ve arrested a man in connection to the disappearance of Corey Rhinehart.
The 28-year-old was reported missing March, after he missed several days of work at the nursing home where he was a dietary aid.
57-year-old Vince C. Bevly was arrested and charged with Rhinehart’s murder.
According to investigators the arrest is the result of a joint investigation between the Zion Police Department and the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.
Further details about the investigation have not been released.