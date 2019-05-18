× Man charged in disappearance of Zion army veteran

Zion, Il – – Zion Police and the Lake County Sheriff’s office say they’ve arrested a man in connection to the disappearance of Corey Rhinehart.

The 28-year-old was reported missing March, after he missed several days of work at the nursing home where he was a dietary aid.

57-year-old Vince C. Bevly was arrested and charged with Rhinehart’s murder.

According to investigators the arrest is the result of a joint investigation between the Zion Police Department and the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.

Further details about the investigation have not been released.