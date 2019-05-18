Man charged in disappearance of Zion army veteran

Posted 9:05 AM, May 18, 2019, by

Zion, Il – – Zion Police and the Lake County Sheriff’s office say they’ve arrested a man in connection to the disappearance of Corey Rhinehart.

The 28-year-old was reported missing March, after he missed several days of work at the nursing home where he was a dietary aid.

57-year-old Vince C. Bevly was arrested and charged with Rhinehart’s murder.

According to investigators the arrest is the result of a joint investigation between the Zion Police Department and the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.

Further details about the investigation have not been released.

 

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.