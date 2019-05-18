Big warmup Saturday, possible storms
Storm behind snow records in the Southwest heads this way; NO big snows here—but rains due Saturday & high winds (50+mph gusts) hit Sunday; snowstorm targeting Upper Midwest & 2019’s biggest severe weather outbreak possible downstate
Chilly with rain Thursday, warmup this weekend
Snow on Saturday? Spring storm bringing cold, wet, windy weather
Warmer weekend. T-storms possible Sunday
Not so great today, beautiful by Sunday
80 degrees returns to the forecast; Storms possible
Winter storm warnings downgraded to winter weather advisories- 1 to 3 inches of additional snowfall expected this evening and early tonight
More rain in the forecast with storms possible
Temps surge to 85-deg Saturday—Chicago’s warmest, most humid weather to date in 2019 & the warmest set of weekend highs since Sept; scattered t-storms to “bubble up” in Sat afternoon’s warmth; more numerous t-storms Sat.night/Sunday
Severe thunderstorms threaten Thursday afternoon, evening
Storms, rain and wind hit Chicago area
More than 700 flights canceled at Chicago airports
Warmer then cold and wet before big warmup