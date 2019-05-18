A COOL AND WET START TO THE YEAR THROUGH MID-MAY
Except for a few light Friday night showers, big rains have moved on; past week’s 5.07”: new record for April 27-May 2; modest weekend warming ahead, but with cooling lake breezes; wet weather’s back next week
May’s open 23-degrees cooler than year ago with half the typical 70+ highs on the books to date in 2019; sun-filled weekend to bring temps 14-deg warmer than last—but with cool shoreline breezes; big rains next week signaling wet weather’s return
It’s April in May—cool Chicago Mother’s Day weekend to include showers; unseasonable warmth, including local 90s, to bake the interior Pacific Northwest & the Southeast while big rains further drench the South; Lake Michigan 9” above year ago
May, 2019 running cool, but far from setting any records
Unseasonably cool temps through Monday
“Pneumonia front” hits mid-afternoon—temps to dive 15-20° in 1-2 hours which follow; spotty showers into Friday build into more general rain Friday night; wet snow chances Saturday not yet a slam dunk-but being monitored
Friday’s windy sunshine belies the wet, windy, potentially wintry turn Saturday afternoon & night as a compact spring storm sweeps out of Plains; only one in 10 years has produced measurable snow in Chicago this late in season
Lake Michigan warmer & higher than year ago—but still cool enough to limit shoreline warming Saturday; warmest readings of coming days due Monday providing Cubs fans the warmest home opener in 9 years
A huge north/south spread in barometric pressures across the mid-U.S. sets Thursday’s gusty, cool “ENE” winds in motion amid rainy spells; weekend temps to surge 25-degrees over week ago; shoreline 50s Saturday with 60s inland; low 70s ahead Sunday
Windy, wet late week storm’s rains raising new flood concerns; system’s “ENE” winds threaten sharp temp pullback; Tuesday’s sun/lighter wind speeds & Wed/Thu temp increase first are first on this week’s weather docket
Classic “dry slot” high wind set-up coming together Friday—stron- gest gusts could top 50 mph; top South Dakota snow tallies hit 2 ft— Minnesota and Wisconsin report impressive tallies too; new storm threatening cold, windy rains Sunday here—even some wet snow
Chicagoans treated Wednesday to 2019’s warmest weather yet —last day warmer: 85° Oct. 9; new storm lifting into eastern Midwest Friday placing Chicago beneath its windy, cool western flank-40 mph northerly gusts churn Lake Michigan
Well-deserved nice weekend after wet week