Tiger Woods misses cut at PGA Championship

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. — A disastrous start to Tiger Woods’ back nine left him at 5 over for the tournament and on the wrong side of the cut line at the PGA Championship.

Woods bogeyed four of the first five holes on the back side and finished the second round at Bethpage Black with a 73. He just missed a birdie putt on No. 17 that could have given him a shot at playing the weekend.

The cut was projected to be 4 over, though there was a chance it could move up to 3 over.

Woods says he’s enjoyed being the Masters champion, and at 43 years old he needed the rest more than the practice with the quick turnaround to the PGA. It’s the first time Woods has missed the cut at a major in the same year he won a major since 2006.

He will try again for his 16th major victory at the U.S. Open in June at Pebble Beach.

Brooks Koepka has a big lead and another entry in the major championship record book.

Koepka birdied three of his last four holes for a 5-under 65 to shatter the 36-hole record in all four majors. He was at 12-under 128, breaking the mark of 130 set at the Masters by Jordan Spieth, the U.S. Open by Martin Kaymer, the British Open by Nick Faldo and Brandt Snedeker, and the PGA Championship by Gary Woodland.