Temps surge to 85-deg Saturday—Chicago’s warmest, most humid weather to date in 2019 & the warmest set of weekend highs since Sept; scattered t-storms to “bubble up” in Sat afternoon’s warmth; more numerous t-storms Sat.night/Sunday

Posted 11:50 PM, May 17, 2019, by
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.