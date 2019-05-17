Summer Saturday: Warmest temps so far this year arrive in time for the weekend

There’s a dramatic change in weather ahead! Get ready for a real taste of summer and 2019’s warmest temperatures!

Chicago’s spring temperatures continue to be on a real roller coaster ride. After Thursday’s upper 70s and multiple rounds of strong thunderstorms, a gusty northeast wind sent readings plunging to the 40s by late Friday in many areas, especially near Lake Michigan.

However, a dramatic bounce back is predicted Saturday for much of the Chicago area. Temperatures are likely to surge into the 80s for just the second time this year and to their warmest levels in more than 7 months!

But, with the taste of summer-level warmth and humidity comes the chance for scattered thunderstorms beginning late Saturday and continuing at times on Sunday until a cold front passes.

