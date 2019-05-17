Students’ work for pocket change to create meaningful change for kids across the county

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A group of first graders in Chicago are learning just how valuable a little spare change can be. At the same time, they’re helping students in Montana.

Two months ago the students at Frances Xavier Warde Catholic School on Chicago’s West Side were given a special assignment: Fill containers with all the change they could raise.

It has been a tradition for 12 years now at the school, with all the donations going to different places. This year the money is headed 1400 miles away to the Rocky Boy Native American reservation in Montana.

The students hope their change will create meaningful change for those in need.

As they worked hard to fill the containers, they learned a lesson that even the smallest hands can do big things.