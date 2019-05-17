× Midday Fix: Kelly Cervantes chats with Dean Richards about a fundraiser for CURE Epilepsy & lots of great activities for families of all different abilities

Kelly Cervantes

Kelly is an active board member of CURE (Citizens United for Research in Epilepsy) and host of its “Seizing Life” podcast. She’s the wife of Miguel Cervantes, aka “Hamilton” in the Chicago show.

https://www.kellycervantes.com/blog

Event:

CURE Jump-A-Thon event at Altitude Trampoline Park Chicago https://altitudechicago.com/upcoming-events/

Sunday, May 19 from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

404 N. Armour St., Chicago, IL 60642

Adults $35, Children 2-6 years $20

All proceeds benefit CURE

http://www.altitudechicago.com

https://www.cureepilepsy.org/

