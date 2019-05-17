Midday Fix: Kelly Cervantes chats with Dean Richards about a fundraiser for CURE Epilepsy & lots of great activities for families of all different abilities

Posted 11:50 AM, May 17, 2019, by , Updated at 12:54PM, May 17, 2019

Kelly Cervantes

Kelly is an active board member of CURE (Citizens United for Research in Epilepsy) and host of its “Seizing Life” podcast.  She’s the wife of Miguel Cervantes, aka “Hamilton” in the Chicago show.

https://www.kellycervantes.com/blog

Event:

CURE Jump-A-Thon event at Altitude Trampoline Park Chicago  https://altitudechicago.com/upcoming-events/

Sunday, May 19 from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

404 N. Armour St., Chicago, IL 60642

Adults $35, Children 2-6 years $20

All proceeds benefit CURE

http://www.altitudechicago.com

https://www.cureepilepsy.org/

Places featured in segment:

http://www.altitudechicago.com

https://www.emeraldcitytheatre.com/

https://www.thenoraproject.ngo/

https://www.chicagochildrensmuseum.org/

https://playforalldupage.org/

 

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.