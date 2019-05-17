WATCH LIVE: Family of slain pregnant teen plea with court not to release her killers on bond

Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot attends transition breakfast ahead of inauguration

Chicago mayor elect Lori Lightfoot speaks during the election night party in Chicago, Illinois on April 2, 2019. - In a historic first, a gay African American woman was elected mayor of America's third largest city Tuesday, as Chicago voters entrusted a political novice with tackling difficult problems of economic inequality and gun violence. Lori Lightfoot, a 56-year-old former federal prosecutor and practicing lawyer who has never before held elected office, was elected the midwestern city's mayor in a lopsided victory. (Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski / AFP) (Photo credit should read KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — Lori Lightfoot will become Chicago’s first openly gay black female mayor in three days.

The Mayor-elect will have breakfast with her transition team Friday morning at Malcolm X College, to kick off her inaugural weekend.

Four-hundred members of various transition committees are presenting a report on their priorities to the next mayor. Lightfoot just named some key members of her administration, including her chief of staff, chief financial officer and corporation counsel.

She has set an ambitious agenda for her first 100 days in office. First, getting through Memorial Day weekend, which tends to be violent in the city.

Next, city finances. Lightfoot must come up with a budget that deals with a bigger hole than expected. The Emanuel administration revealed this week the deficit may be $200 million more than Lightfoot expected due to higher pension costs. That would bring the total shortfall to about $700 million.

Another priority is city council reform. Lightfoot already informed aldermen how she intends to rein in the so-called “aldermanic privilege.”

The ex federal prosecutor defeated Toni Preckwinkle in a landslide in April.

Lightfoot’s inauguration will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at the Wintrust Arena. She will become Chicago’s 56th mayor.

Twelve new city council members, a new treasurer and city clerk will also be sworn in.

