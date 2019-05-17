Chicago native, Common, joins us in the studio today to talk about his recently published memoirs, entitled "Let Love Have the Last Word" and the album that the book inspired coming out this summer. Common is opening a creative arts charter school named Art in Motion, in Chicago on 79th street and Dobson. The school is for seventh and eighth graders and is tuition free, Application Day for Art in Motion is this Saturday, from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Common will also be at Bloomingdale's at 900 N. Michigan Ave. on Saturday from 2:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. Tonight at 7:00 P.M. Common will be In Conversation with Otis Moss III at Trinity United Church of Christ, located at 400 W. 95th Street.
“Let love have the last word,” Common opens up about his past and moving forward
-
Common’s new memoir reveals he was molested
-
Midday Fix: Live performances from The Trinity Irish Dancers
-
Foundation provides lifeline to those suffering from seizures
-
Midday Fix: Live performance from Etana
-
Former Chicago Cubs pitcher Ryan Dempster talks live late-night show “Off the Mound”
-
-
24 shot, 5 fatally, in Chicago over warmest weekend this year
-
Fallen Trooper Brooke Jones-Story loved Cubs, worked with rescue animals: family
-
Person of interest in connection to fatal cop shooting still under questioning; gunman still at large
-
Chicago Scene: First Responders Story Showcase, a free performance – the play helps to raise awareness of mental health issues of first responders
-
Midday Fix: Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, Her Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed – author & psychotherapist Lori Gottlieb
-
-
Midday Fix: Zemrah performs live
-
Off-duty Chicago cop killed while sitting in car in River North
-
Midday Fix: Best Stretch Ever Class