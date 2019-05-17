“Let love have the last word,” Common opens up about his past and moving forward

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chicago native, Common, joins us in the studio today to talk about his recently published memoirs, entitled "Let Love Have the Last Word" and the album that the book inspired coming out this summer. Common is opening a creative arts charter school named Art in Motion, in Chicago on 79th street and Dobson. The school is for seventh and eighth graders and is tuition free, Application Day for Art in Motion is this Saturday, from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Common will also be at Bloomingdale's at 900 N. Michigan Ave. on Saturday from 2:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. Tonight at 7:00 P.M. Common will be In Conversation with Otis Moss III at Trinity United Church of Christ, located at 400 W. 95th Street.