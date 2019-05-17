Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reveal name of their fourth child

Posted 5:37 PM, May 17, 2019, by , Updated at 05:57PM, May 17, 2019

Welcome to the family, Psalm West.

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West finally made public the name of their fourth child, more than a week after they welcomed the baby via surrogate.

“Psalm West,” the reality star/mogul tweeted Friday.

Psalm joins sisters North, 5, and Chicago 1, and brother Saint, 3.

There had been plenty of interest about what the baby boy’s name but the couple have a history of waiting a few days before revealing their children’s names.

The announcement followed news that their surrogate had given birth May 9, with Kim tweeting last Friday, “He’s here and he’s perfect!”

