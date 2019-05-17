× Cubs Game Notes For Friday @ Washington

*Juan Soto reached 100 career walks in his last game at the age of 20 years and 203 days. Soto is the second-youngest player after Mel Ott to reach that milestone in the live-ball era.

*Whether or not the Nationals score at least four runs in a game has usually been a determinant of success for the team this season. They are 16-4 with 4+ runs and 2-21 when scoring 3 or fewer. The Nationals have scored four or more runs just 20 times this season, tied for second fewest in the NL with the Giants; only the Marlins have scored 4+ runs fewer times (10). In May, Washington is 5-0 when scoring 4+ runs, compared to 1-9 when scoring three or fewer.

*Anthony Rizzo has one of the highest slugging percentages of any visiting player in the history of Nationals Park at .573. Rizzo is a career .333 hitter (32-for-96) at Nationals Park, his highest average at any NL park.

*Willson Contreras has been excellent against right-handed pitching this season with a 1.100 OPS.