Chicago Area Hydrologic River Stage/Flood Forecasts
Yesterday’s and last night’s rainfall ranged from less than a tenth of an inch to 2.00-inches across the Chicago area, as is the nature of showers. Greatest totals were 2-inches at Sterling, 1.75-inches at Plainfield and 1.36-inches at Oswego. Rivers responded accordingly with about half rising and the other half falling this morning. Minor flooding continues at LaSalle on the Illinois River, Algonquin on the Fox River and Shelby on the Kankakee River. A Flood Advisory with near bankfull conditions is in effect at Ottawa on the Illinois River and Montgomery on the Fox River.
Rivers in or forecast for flood and those under an Advisory are denoted in light green on the headlined map.
Following is the latest Hydrologic Summary prepared by the Chicago National Weather Service:
Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Fri May 17 2019
Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Flood
Stage Today Change Forecasts
North Branch Chicago River
Chicago (Pulaski Road 18.0 11.75 07 AM Fri 0.33
Des Plaines River
Russell 7.0 5.10 06 AM Fri -0.37
Gurnee 7.0 5.65 06 AM Fri -0.41
Lincolnshire 12.5 10.12 07 AM Fri -0.40
Des Plaines 15.0 11.90 07 AM Fri -0.42
River Forest 16.0 9.22 07 AM Fri -0.16
Riverside 7.5 4.75 07 AM Fri 0.13
Fox River
Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5 9.73 06 AM Fri -0.06 MINOR
Montgomery 13.0 12.93 06 AM Fri 0.03 ADVISORY
Dayton 12.0 10.50 07 AM Fri 0.53
East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook 19.5 16.26 07 AM Fri 0.59
West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville 11.5 8.60 07 AM Fri 0.45
Du Page River
Plainfield 12.0 7.96 07 AM Fri 0.51
Shorewood 6.5 3.58 07 AM Fri 0.58
Iroquois River
Rensselaer 12.0 6.39 06 AM Fri -0.27
Foresman 18.0 11.36 07 AM Fri -0.27
Chebanse 16.0 7.30 07 AM Fri 0.50
Iroquois 18.0 11.39 07 AM Fri -0.18
Sugar Creek
Milford 18.0 8.38 07 AM Fri 2.27
Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge 10.0 8.63 07 AM Fri -0.18
Kouts 11.0 9.41 07 AM Fri -0.15
Shelby 9.0 10.17 07 AM Fri -0.11 MINOR
Momence 5.0 3.83 07 AM Fri -0.01
Wilmington 6.5 3.33 07 AM Fri 0.10
Thorn Creek
Thornton 10.0 6.71 06 AM Fri 3.12
Little Calumet River
Dyer 12.0 3.12 07 AM Fri 0.65
Munster 12.0 9.44 07 AM Fri 3.41
South Holland 16.5 11.85 07 AM Fri 4.83
Mazon River
Coal City 12.0 4.68 07 AM Fri 2.29
Vermilion River
Pontiac 14.0 4.65 07 AM Fri 0.01
Leonore 16.0 6.65 07 AM Fri -0.16
Upper Illinois River
Morris 16.0 9.35 07 AM Fri 0.55
Ottawa 463.0 461.10 06 AM Fri 0.64 ADVISORY
La Salle 20.0 24.44 07 AM Fri -0.27 MINOR
S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb 10.0 4.86 07 AM Fri 0.62
Kishwaukee River
Belvidere 9.0 M M M
Perryville 12.0 8.06 06 AM Fri -0.06
Pecatonica River
Shirland 12.0 9.38 07 AM Fri -0.16
Rock River
Rockton 10.0 6.71 06 AM Fri -0.03
Latham Park 9.0 M M M
Rockford (Auburn St) 6.0 2.97 07 AM Fri 0.34
Byron 13.0 9.59 07 AM Fri -0.06
Dixon 16.0 11.76 06 AM Fri -0.05