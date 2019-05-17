× Chicago Area Hydrologic River Stage/Flood Forecasts

Yesterday’s and last night’s rainfall ranged from less than a tenth of an inch to 2.00-inches across the Chicago area, as is the nature of showers. Greatest totals were 2-inches at Sterling, 1.75-inches at Plainfield and 1.36-inches at Oswego. Rivers responded accordingly with about half rising and the other half falling this morning. Minor flooding continues at LaSalle on the Illinois River, Algonquin on the Fox River and Shelby on the Kankakee River. A Flood Advisory with near bankfull conditions is in effect at Ottawa on the Illinois River and Montgomery on the Fox River.

Rivers in or forecast for flood and those under an Advisory are denoted in light green on the headlined map.

Following is the latest Hydrologic Summary prepared by the Chicago National Weather Service: