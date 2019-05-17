Charles Tillman talks about his journey across Lake Michigan

Posted 11:32 AM, May 17, 2019, by

Former Bears cornerback Charles "Peanut" Tillman is putting his fear of large bodies of water aside to raise money for childhood cancer research by rowing across Lake Michigan

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.