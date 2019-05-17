An ever-changing weather week continues

After a warm Thursday that produced afternoon and overnight thunderstorms with localized high winds, hail and heavy rain, Friday became cool and wet. Afternoon temperatures Friday were more than 20 degrees colder than Thursday afternoon. Saturday temperatures will rebound quickly with afternoon temperatures at least 30 degrees warmer than Friday afternoon. The warmth this afternoon will include humidity and the potential for afternoon and evening thunderstorms which may persist overnight.

Sunday will be about 10 degrees cooler than Saturday and a chance for showers and thunderstorms will continue through the day. Temperatures will continue to cool during the early work week with highs only reaching the low 60s Monday and Tuesday but reach above normal upper 70s on Wednesday and 80s Friday.