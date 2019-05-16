× Woman arrested in car reported stolen by Ald. Moreno files suit against him

CHICAGO — As Chicago Ald. Proco “Joe” Moreno faces felony charges over an incident where he reported his car as stolen, the woman who was later arrested while driving the Audi sedan filed a defamation lawsuit against Moreno Thursday.

In a statement, attorneys for 35-year-old Liliya Hrabar say Moreno had previously given her permission to use the car, and suffered the “loss of her good name” when she was arrested while driving it and spent the night in jail.

After her arrest, Hrabar provided WGN with photos and text messages that appeared to show Moreno telling her to come pick up the car in early January, one day before he reported it stolen.

Moreno said the incident was the result of a misunderstanding between himself and Hrabar, who he used to date.