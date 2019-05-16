Wide band of showers, thunderstorms moving into northern Illinois this Thursday

Posted 10:15 AM, May 16, 2019, by , Updated at 10:58AM, May 16, 2019

CHICAGO — A wide band of showers and embedded thunderstorms is moving southeast out of southern Wisconsin into northern Illinois Thursday morning.

Some locally heavy downpours along with lightning and gusty winds to 30-40mph or so can be expected with the stronger storms.

Showers and thunderstorms should spread into the immediate Chicago area later Thursday morning, then weaken and gradually die out by early afternoon. Storms could redevelop over our area later this afternoon/evening.

