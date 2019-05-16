× White Sox Game Notes For Thursday vs. Toronto

The Blue Jays and White Sox most recently split two-game sets with the Giants and Indians, respectively, after playing each other this past weekend. The White Sox won two of three in that series, outscoring the Jays 15-7 and hitting .257 while holding the Jays to a .187 batting average.

➢ The Blue Jays scored a combined 10 runs in their two-game series with the Giants. These ten runs are more than the team scored in any of its last four three-game series. The Jays last scored more runs in a series from April 26-28 (16 vs. A’s).

➢ The White Sox were shutout by the Indians last time out, and all seven of the team’s hits in that game were singles. The White Sox have had three games this season with no extra-base hits. Today’s opponent, the Blue Jays, are the only AL team with more such games (four).

➢ Brandon Drury scored all three runs for the Blue Jays yesterday. The last Jays to score all of the team’s runs in a game (min. three runs) were Kendrys Morales in July 2018 and Roberto Alomar in May 1991.

➢ Yoan Moncada hit two home runs in his last game, his second career multi-homer game (first was April 16 this season). The White Sox are 5-2 when he has homered this season, and 9-3 in his multi-hit games.