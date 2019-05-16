Upcoming Band Superet performs live

Superet is an American rock band that originated on Valentine's Day of 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Superet's debut album How To Work A Room will be released on May 17, 2019. The band is currently on tour promoting their I Don't Know How But They Found Me Tour. Superet performed May 15 at Lincoln Hall and is performing tonight at Delmar Hall in St. Louis, MO. For more information on tour dates and their music visit superetiscoming.com.

