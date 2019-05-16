Thunderstorms to continue rumbling into the overnight hours
Severe thunderstorm watch #170 remains in effect until 3 AM CDT for portions of northern and central Illinois, just west and south of Chicago. No severe weather warnings are in effect as of 11:15 PM. Thunderstorms, some containing hail and heavy rainfall are expected to continue much of the night.
Radar as of 11 PM showed a tendency for a decrease in coverage of severe storms. Scattered stronger storms to the west are moving east/southeast and will likely impact the southern portion of the area with a threat of hail and excessive rainfall in spots.
Here’s a summary of some reports of severe weather from earlier this evening:
|CDT – 5/16/2019
|1 SSE MORRISON, IL
|Hail
|0.88 INCH
|09:29 pm CDT – 5/16/2019
|1 SSE ASHTON, IL
|Hail
|1.75 INCH
|09:48 pm CDT – 5/16/2019
|1 S STEWARD, IL
|Hail
|1.00 INCH
|09:57 pm CDT – 5/16/2019
|3 SE BIG ROCK, IL
|Hail
|1.75 INCH
|09:23 pm CDT – 5/16/2019
|FRANKLIN GROVE, IL
|Hail
|1.50 INCH
|06:53 pm CDT – 5/16/2019
|HARMON, IL
|Hail
|1.00 INCH
|09:05 pm CDT – 5/16/2019
|2 ESE NORTH OAKS, IN
|Hail
|1.00 INCH
|08:53 pm CDT – 5/16/2019
|BLUFFTON, IN
|Hail
|0.70 INCH