Thunderstorms to continue rumbling into the overnight hours

Posted 11:10 PM, May 16, 2019, by

Severe thunderstorm watch #170 remains in effect until 3 AM CDT for portions of northern and central Illinois, just west and south of Chicago.  No severe weather warnings are in effect as of 11:15 PM.  Thunderstorms, some containing hail and heavy rainfall are expected to continue much of the night.

Radar as of 11 PM showed a tendency for a decrease in coverage of severe storms. Scattered stronger storms to the west are moving east/southeast and will likely impact the southern portion of the area with a threat of hail and excessive rainfall in spots.

Here’s a summary of some reports of severe weather from earlier this evening:

CDT – 5/16/2019 1 SSE MORRISON, IL Hail 0.88 INCH
09:29 pm CDT – 5/16/2019 1 SSE ASHTON, IL Hail 1.75 INCH
09:48 pm CDT – 5/16/2019 1 S STEWARD, IL Hail 1.00 INCH
09:57 pm CDT – 5/16/2019 3 SE BIG ROCK, IL Hail 1.75 INCH
09:23 pm CDT – 5/16/2019 FRANKLIN GROVE, IL Hail 1.50 INCH
06:53 pm CDT – 5/16/2019 HARMON, IL Hail 1.00 INCH
09:05 pm CDT – 5/16/2019 2 ESE NORTH OAKS, IN Hail 1.00 INCH
08:53 pm CDT – 5/16/2019 BLUFFTON, IN Hail 0.70 INCH

