× Thunderstorms to continue rumbling into the overnight hours

Severe thunderstorm watch #170 remains in effect until 3 AM CDT for portions of northern and central Illinois, just west and south of Chicago. No severe weather warnings are in effect as of 11:15 PM. Thunderstorms, some containing hail and heavy rainfall are expected to continue much of the night.

Radar as of 11 PM showed a tendency for a decrease in coverage of severe storms. Scattered stronger storms to the west are moving east/southeast and will likely impact the southern portion of the area with a threat of hail and excessive rainfall in spots.

Here’s a summary of some reports of severe weather from earlier this evening: