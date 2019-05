× Thunderstorm update and some severe storm reports

UPDATE:12:45 pm

Some late storm reports

Heavy rain and pea-size hail in Channahon at 12:38 pm

Plainfield 1/4″-1/2″ hail at 12:33 pm

Oswego Dime size hail at 12:27 pm

Tornado (unconfirmed) reported at Sheridan at 12:02 pm

Strong to severe thunderstorms have moved into the Chicago area and are producing heavy rainfall, hail, and strong gusty winds. The greatest potential for additional strong to severe storms will be in portions of LaSalle and Grundy counties through about 1pm.

..SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL LA SALLE AND GRUNDY COUNTIES UNTIL 100 PM CDT... AT 1217 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING STRONG THUNDERSTORMS ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR NEWARK TO NEAR MARSEILLES TO NEAR NAPLATE. MOVEMENT WAS SOUTHEAST AT 40 MPH. NICKEL SIZE HAIL AND WIND GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... OTTAWA, STREATOR, MORRIS, CHANNAHON, MINOOKA, MARSEILLES, DWIGHT, OGLESBY, SENECA, LA SALLE, BRAIDWOOD, COAL CITY, DIAMOND, UTICA, GARDNER, NORTH UTICA, MAZON, BRACEVILLE, GRAND RIDGE AND NAPLATE. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES... I-39 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 55 AND 61. I-55 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 220 AND 233. I-80 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 77 AND 120. THIS INCLUDES... BUFFALO ROCK STATE PARK, GEBHARD WOODS STATE PARK, GRUNDY COUNTY SPEEDWAY AND FAIRGROUNDS, ILLINI STATE PARK, MATTHIESSEN STATE PARK, STARVED ROCK STATE PARK, AND WILLIAM G STRATTON STATE PARK. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... THESE STORMS MAY INTENSIFY, SO BE CERTAIN TO MONITOR LOCAL RADIO STATIONS AND AVAILABLE TELEVISION STATIONS FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND POSSIBLE WARNINGS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE.

Hail, nearly an inch in diameter, was reported near Millington at 12:13 pm and Aurora Airport reported a wind gust to 58 mph at 12:06 pm.